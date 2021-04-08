Kardashian argued that she has the right to edit and share photos of herself on her own terms.

If you keep up with Khloé Kardashian, then you know she's received her share of backlash around the editing on her photos. In recent examples, she was accused of extreme editing in an Instagram selfie and received flak for her proportions in Good American campaign imagery. But Kardashian's most recent photo editing drama centers around an unedited photo — and the reality star has responded to the situation.

In case you're just catching up, an unedited photo of Kardashian ended up on the internet over the weekend. Reports differ on whether it was initially shared by an assistant or Kardashian's grandma, MJ Shannon. Regardless, Kardashian didn't want this photo to end up online, and so the KKW team has been attempting to scrub the photo from the internet.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," said Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, in a statement to Page Six. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

Since news of the situation started spreading, people have been sharing their hot takes on the ordeal on social media. Some have argued that Kardashian should allow the photo to remain online, to give people a reminder of how photo editing can be deceiving. Others have called out Twitter for allegedly locking accounts that posted the photo, while ignoring hate speech in other instances. (Related: Would Calling Out Photoshopped Ads Make a Difference?)

Now, Kardashian has addressed the turn of events in an Instagram post. She shared a series of videos of herself along with a note about her struggle with body image, and how that factored into wanting the photo to be taken down. She noted that the videos in the post weren't retouched or taken with a filter.

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," she wrote. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - regardless of who you are." (Related: Watch Khloé Kardashian Crush Interval Runs While Pulling Her Daughter True In a Wagon)

She went on to write that she feels she's been living under a microscope, that having her appearance constantly analyzed has contributed to her feeling she's "not beautiful enough just being me." She concluded that she plans to continue to use filters, lighting, and edits how she sees fit. "My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice," she wrote. "It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore." (Related: How Celebrity Social Media Affects Your Mental Health and Body Image)