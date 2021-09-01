Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, who tracks her zzz's using an Oura Ring, has been sharing her scores regularly on Instagram.

Fans may be used to seeing glamorous selfies and outfit inspo on Kim Kardashian's Instagram, but the KKW Beauty founder surprised her 250 million followers this week by giving them insight into her sleep habits instead. (See: All the Products You Need for Better Sleep, According to a Sleep Snob)

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kardashian posted screenshots detailing her sleep score based on data accumulated from her Oura Ring (Buy It, $299, ouraring.com). This wearable device (which slides on your finger) can track sleep time, body temperature, and nighttime movement, among other factors, according to the company's website. And when you're awake, it can also track your activity and movement.

"One thing about me... I can SLEEP!" wrote Kardashian this week on one Instagram Story. "Anyone else wear an @ouraring to bed? You become obsessed with checking your sleep habits." In the same story, the data revealed that Kardashian slept for eight hours and 15 minutes. She received an "optimal" sleep score of 93, according to Oura Ring, and an "optimal" readiness score of 95. (Related: This Is the Actual Definition of a 'Good Night's Sleep')

The Oura Ring calculates three scores to help users guide their days: readiness (based on daily habits and overall recovery), sleep (based on the amount and quality of the zzz's you're catching), and activity (based on movement tracking). Readiness scores can range from 0 to 100, according to the company's website, and is based on seven different contributing factors, including the previous night's sleep and body temperature (if it's in the normal range, your readiness score increases but anything higher or lower may indicate an underlying issue, and can reduce the score).

An optimal readiness score is 85 or higher, meaning you're ready for action — mentally and physically. Scores between 70 to 84 are "good" in the sense that it means you've "recovered well enough." And finally, any score under 70 can sound potential alarm bells that "you're not fully recovered" and might need to dedicate your time and energy to rest. (Related: This Is What the Ultimate Day of Recovery Should Look Like)

oura ring

Kardashian's high Oura marks this week impressed one of her most famous followers, wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow. "Okay WHAT?? I thought I was killing it at this @ouraring game... I guess not," wrote Paltrow this week on her Instagram Story, re-posting Kardashian's initial scores. The Oscar-winning actress also provided her readiness and sleep scores, getting an "optimal" 87 for her seven hours and 17 minutes of zzz's, and a good "81" for overall readiness. "This is my lame ass score," quipped Paltrow in a separate Instagram Story.

Although Paltrow managed to increase her sleep score this week, nabbing an "optimal" 91 with eight hours and 29 minutes of sleep, Kardashian beat her once again with an "optimal" total of 95 for nine hours and 36 minutes of sleep. "@kimkardashian are you a 16 year old boy on a Saturday morning?" joked Paltrow in a recent Instagram Story. "I thought for sure today I would win foiled again!"