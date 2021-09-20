Kylie Jenner's Swimwear Line Just Launched and Some Styles Are Already Sold Out
Jenner's already impressive empire continues to grow with the debut of Kylie Swim.
It's no secret that Kylie Jenner is having a life-changing year. Not only is she expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul just launched her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim.
The highly anticipated collection, which is currently available on Jenner's official website, features an array of one-and-two-piece styles, all available in vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red. In addition to suits, Jenner's collection also includes sarongs and children's styles too.
"This first drop is so special to me 🧡💛💗 I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have coming!" gushed Jenner on Instagram last Friday. (Related: I Tried the Collagen Creamer Kylie Jenner Puts In Her Coffee Every Day for Glowing Skin)
While the Kylie Swim bikini tops and bottoms are sold separately (Buy It, $40 each, kyliejenner.com), the one-piece styles start at $80 and all range in sizes from XS to XL. And, unsurprisingly, a few of the styles (the plunging August suit, the namesake Kylie, and the halter-neck Caicos piece) are already sold out. Fortunately, you can add your name to a waitlist, if interested.
Jenner, who is also set to launch Kylie Baby later this month, has been teasing a swimsuit line for some time. Last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, gave fans a sneak peek at the collection by modeling the ombré Caicos suit on Instagram. "Coming soon...," she posted at the time.
Although it remains to be seen when Jenner's next line of styles will drop, if you're looking to add some end-of-summer suits to your collection, now may be the time to shop. (Related: Demi Moore and Her Daughters Just Twinned In These Cute Swimsuits to Say Goodbye to Summer)
Comments