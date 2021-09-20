It's no secret that Kylie Jenner is having a life-changing year. Not only is she expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul just launched her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim.

The highly anticipated collection, which is currently available on Jenner's official website, features an array of one-and-two-piece styles, all available in vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red. In addition to suits, Jenner's collection also includes sarongs and children's styles too.

"This first drop is so special to me 🧡💛💗 I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have coming!" gushed Jenner on Instagram last Friday. (Related: I Tried the Collagen Creamer Kylie Jenner Puts In Her Coffee Every Day for Glowing Skin)

Jenner, who is also set to launch Kylie Baby later this month, has been teasing a swimsuit line for some time. Last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, gave fans a sneak peek at the collection by modeling the ombré Caicos suit on Instagram. "Coming soon...," she posted at the time.