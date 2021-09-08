Kylie Jenner Just Confirmed She's Pregnant with Her Second Baby In This Emotional New Video

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are expanding their family. Days after reports surfaced that the two were rumored to be expecting their second child together, the beauty mogul, 24, confirmed the exciting news Tuesday

In a video shared with her 265 million Instagram followers, Jenner chronicled the early stages of her second pregnancy, including one of her first doctor visits with Scott, 30, and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In a separate scene, Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, learns of the pregnancy after Stormi hands her an envelope filled with sonogram images.

"Are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby," gushes Kris in the video. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

"I can't handle it," wrote Kendall in the comments section of Jenner's Instagram post, while Kardashian exclaimed, "Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Ahead of Tuesday's video announcement, an insider closer to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum recently told People that Jenner "has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while." "She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," said the insider. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Jenner kept much of her first pregnancy under wraps, telling her followers in early 2018 that she wanted to prepare for motherhood privately. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how," wrote Jenner on social media at the time.

Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018, has previously spoken about her desire to have more children. In April 2020, she said during an Instagram Live that she hopes for "seven kids down the line, but not right now," according to People.

Jenner and Scott dated for two years before calling it quits in October 2019. The pair have remained close as co-parents to Stormi.