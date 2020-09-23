Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"This book affirms what we already know to be true – kindness will heal the world."

Lady Gaga has released some bangers over the years, and she's leveraged the platform they've earned her to draw attention to mental health issues. Alongside her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga co-founded the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit that works to support the mental health of young people. (Related: Lady Gaga Opened Up About Her Experiences with Self-Harm)

Back in 2017, the Born This Way Foundation launched Channel Kindness, a platform that features stories about people and organizations making a difference in their communities and performing everyday acts of kindness.

Now, a collection of these feel-good stories is available in book form. Gaga teamed up with young changemakers to create the new title, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community (Buy It, $16, amazon.com).

"I wish I had a book like Channel Kindness when I was younger to help me feel acknowledged, remind me that I'm not alone, and encourage me to better support myself and others," Lady Gaga wrote in a post about the book. "Now it's here and anyone at any age will benefit from the stories inside. This book affirms what we already know to be true – kindness will heal the world."

When she's not putting a spotlight on others, Lady Gaga often opens up about her own mental health. A recent example: The singer revealed how her song "911" was inspired by her own experiences. The first part of the music video for the song takes place in a surreal scene, but then Gaga is resuscitated among the wreckage of a car crash.

"It's about an antipsychotic that I take," she explained in a note about the song on Apple Music. "And it's because I can't always control things that my brain does. I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs." (Related: Lady Gaga Co-Wrote a Powerful Op-Ed On Suicide)

Lady Gaga is continuing to draw attention to mental health with her music and, now, the release of her inspiring new book, Channel Kindness.