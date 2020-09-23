Lady Gaga's New Book Features Stories from Young Activists Fighting Mental Health Stigma
"This book affirms what we already know to be true – kindness will heal the world."
Lady Gaga has released some bangers over the years, and she's leveraged the platform they've earned her to draw attention to mental health issues. Alongside her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga co-founded the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit that works to support the mental health of young people. (Related: Lady Gaga Opened Up About Her Experiences with Self-Harm)
Back in 2017, the Born This Way Foundation launched Channel Kindness, a platform that features stories about people and organizations making a difference in their communities and performing everyday acts of kindness.
Now, a collection of these feel-good stories is available in book form. Gaga teamed up with young changemakers to create the new title, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community (Buy It, $16, amazon.com).
The book includes stories from young leaders and activists about how they made an impact that was driven by kindness, with an accompanying essay and remarks from Mother Monster herself. The authors write about experiences like prevailing in the face of bullying, starting social movements, fighting mental health stigma, and creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, according to the book's summary. It also includes resources and advice for readers who want to make a difference in their own lives. Readers hear from people like Taylor M. Parker, a college student and menstrual hygiene access activist, and Juan Acosta, a mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate. (Related: Lady Gaga Shared an Important Message About Mental Health While Presenting Her Mom with an Award)
"I wish I had a book like Channel Kindness when I was younger to help me feel acknowledged, remind me that I'm not alone, and encourage me to better support myself and others," Lady Gaga wrote in a post about the book. "Now it's here and anyone at any age will benefit from the stories inside. This book affirms what we already know to be true – kindness will heal the world."
When she's not putting a spotlight on others, Lady Gaga often opens up about her own mental health. A recent example: The singer revealed how her song "911" was inspired by her own experiences. The first part of the music video for the song takes place in a surreal scene, but then Gaga is resuscitated among the wreckage of a car crash.
"It's about an antipsychotic that I take," she explained in a note about the song on Apple Music. "And it's because I can't always control things that my brain does. I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs." (Related: Lady Gaga Co-Wrote a Powerful Op-Ed On Suicide)
Lady Gaga is continuing to draw attention to mental health with her music and, now, the release of her inspiring new book, Channel Kindness.
"This book is about the power of that kindness to tell your own story, to inspire someone, to help them feel less alone," Gaga told Good Morning America. "When you give [people] a platform, you will see them rise up and be incredibly strong and share their brilliance."
