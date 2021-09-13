The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress also told her Instagram followers, "let's celebrate our bodies and remember it's the only one we have."

One look at Lana Condor's Instagram page and you'll see that the 24-year-old actress is having one of the most memorable summers ever. Whether jetting to Italy for a sun-soaked getaway or filming a new movie in Atlanta, it's clear that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is enjoying every bit of the season and taking her 11.2 million followers along for the ride.

Over the weekend, Condor shared a collection of Instagram images from her time in Ojai, California, where she shared a scenic kiss with boyfriend Anthony De La Torre and lounged by poolside in a fiery red swimsuit. But as Condor detailed Sunday on her Instagram Story, it's taken some time to get to this part of her self-love journey, and she's proud of how far she's come. (Related: Lana Condor Says Her Beauty Routine Is All About Embracing Her Features, Not Hiding Them)

"Posting a bikini photo used to be my biggest fear (and sometimes still is!). It's so difficult not to compare myself to others, so see imperfections and criticize them aggressively, to unfairly judge the weight I've gained as I mature into a grown woman. To think about what if's etc.," wrote Condor on her Instagram Story. "However, these days I am beyond grateful for this body. This body that kept me up during my lowest points. This body that carried me through a pandemic and padded me lbs of reinforcements. This body that endures so much and still wakes me up everyday [sic]."

Condor concluded her Instagram Story on Sunday by calling her body her "safest home." "So let's celebrate our bodies and remember it's the only one we have," she continued. (Related: 11 Hashtags That Will Fill Your Social Media Feed with Self-Love)