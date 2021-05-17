Lana Condor Says This Self-Care Treatment Feels Like the "Hulk Squeezing You"

Lana Condor is no stranger to self-care. In fact, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star lists virtual reality workouts, hot yoga, and CBD-infused baths as some of her go-to ways for taking care of her mind and body. But, according to her latest Instagram activity, Condor is taking her feel-good routine up a notch by trying a full-body experience she says "feels like the Hulk is squeezing you as hard as possible."

On Sunday, Condor took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself trying out a lymphatic drainage massage at Remedy Place, a social wellness club in West Hollywood, California. And while her treatment might sound like a candle-lit luxurious rub-down, it was a bit, err, different than the relaxing spa-like experience you're likely envisioning. Instead of a face-down full-body rub from a professional masseuse, the 24-year-old actress strapped on a compression suit and let the futuristic-looking device get to work squeezing (what looks like) her lower body silly. (BTW, Ashley Graham, Emmy Rossum, and Busy Philipps have all shared their love for this self-care treatment, too.)

"Hey guys, I need to show you something that looks crazy but it's amazing," the masked-up star whispered before flipping the camera to show off her legs zipped up in the suit and saying, "lymphatic drainage." Although lymphatic drainage massages can be (and often are) done by a human, Condor gave this high-tech version a whirl, which involves a series of squeezing sensations thanks to tubes that are hooked up to a computerized air pressure machine. During a typical session, the tubes will fill the suit up with air, lending to that pressure Condor described in her Story as "feel[ing] like the Hulk is squeezing you as hard as possible." (Related: I Tried the Full-Body Recovery Machine at Body Roll Studio In NYC)

Sure, the actress' account didn't really paint lymphatic drainage massages as the poster child for traditional, essential-oil-scented, spa-like experiences. But the treatment — be it done by a human or a sci-fi-esque gadget — can definitely leave your body feeling just as refreshed — with some extra bonuses, too (but more on those in a second).

ICYDK, lymphatic drainage is believed to help the body flush waste products, including lactic acid that builds up during exercise, as well as inflammation and swelling, bacteria, and other fluids that naturally collect in your cells. It does so by stimulating specific parts of the lymphatic system, which is a network of organs, lymph nodes, lymph ducts, and lymph vessels that helps keep the immune system running as well as creating and moving fluids from tissues to the bloodstream. By targeting these specific areas, a lymphatic drainage massage is believed to help "unclog" any congestion in the lymphatic system that, when not removed efficiently, can contribute to puffiness, swelling, etc. (Related: Eyebrow Pinching Is the Lymphatic Drainage Massage You Need to Try)