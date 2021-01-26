Lana Condor Says Her Beauty Routine Is All About Embracing Her Features, Not Hiding Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Take a quick scroll through Lana Condor's Instagram, and you'll immediately notice her love of makeup and skin care, from creating electric-blue eye makeup ~lewks~ to filming YouTube beauty tutorials. But in a new video for Vogue, Condor not only dished on her entire skin-care and beauty routine, but she also got candid about how her relationship with makeup has changed over time.

In the video, Condor shared that her passion for all things beauty began when she was a young dancer rocking glam makeup during her performances. "I've always cared about my skin a lot," said the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star. "I was a dancer when I was younger, so I was always wearing stage makeup — even at like 10 [years old], I was always cleansing my skin. You cake it on and you need to get it off." (Related: How to Remove Makeup and Undo the Damage of Sleeping with Your Face On)

But as she continued detailing her skin-care routine in the video, Condor admitted there was a time when she had a more complicated relationship with makeup, after hearing a cruel racist remark about her appearance. "I had this bully in eighth grade who called me a derogatory name for an Asian person, and it really just burrowed into my subconscious and stayed there for a while," she shared. "So I was constantly trying to find ways to kind of hide who I was. I would wear so much makeup to kind of make me look like someone I was not." (Related: Beanie Feldstein, Lana Condor, and More Change-Makers Join Forces As Aerie's New Brand Ambassadors)

These days, however, Condor said she's all about embracing and accentuating her features rather than hiding them. Whether she's experimenting with eyelash extensions or nourishing her skin with a bubbling sheet mask (Buy It, $10, amazon.com), the actress said her approach to makeup and skin care is totally different now as an adult.

"Of course I'm still working on it," she added. "But now I'm super proud and confident about who I am. It's an everyday journey, but makeup and skin care has totally evolved for me. It has helped me find who I am and also who I'm not." (Related: How Acne Positivity Accounts Are Helping People See Their Breakouts Differently)