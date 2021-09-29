Fans Are Showering Lila Moss with Love After She Wore an Insulin Pump On the Runway
The 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss has type 1 diabetes.
Kate Moss may be one of the world's most iconic supermodels, but her 19-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, is making major waves in the fashion industry.
Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo hit the runway in Milan, Italy, as part of the Versace X Fendi event. While Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell were among the other notable names on the catwalk, Lila turned heads both IRL and online. "An honor, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team," wrote Lila on Instagram following Sunday's show.
Although Lila's ensemble for the show was stunning to say the least — a yellow and white printed one-piece paired with a cropped pink jacket — the model received accolades from Instagram followers for wearing an Omnipod insulin pump (which is tubeless and waterproof) on her thigh for type 1 diabetes. "Absolutely love that you don't hide your pod, you're an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes," commented one fan on Lila's Instagram post, while another shared: "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better." (Related: The 10 Diabetes Symptoms Women Need to Know About)
ICYDK, type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, which is a hormone that is needed to allow sugar to make its way into a person's cells to produce energy, according to the Mayo Clinic. And while there's no cure for type 1 diabetes, treatment for the condition centers on managing blood sugar levels with insulin, the Mayo Clinic also notes. (Related: How Peloton's Robin Arzon Runs 100-Mile Races with Type 1 Diabetes)
Last year, Lila spoke about her type 1 diabetes in an interview with The Kit. "I think not many people know that I have diabetes," she said at the time. "It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1."
Fashion shows may be known for their style statements, but Lila choosing to wear her insulin pump on the runway might be the most inspirational of them all.
