Fans Are Showering Lila Moss with Love After She Wore an Insulin Pump On the Runway

Kate Moss may be one of the world's most iconic supermodels, but her 19-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, is making major waves in the fashion industry.

Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo hit the runway in Milan, Italy, as part of the Versace X Fendi event. While Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell were among the other notable names on the catwalk, Lila turned heads both IRL and online. "An honor, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team," wrote Lila on Instagram following Sunday's show.

Although Lila's ensemble for the show was stunning to say the least — a yellow and white printed one-piece paired with a cropped pink jacket — the model received accolades from Instagram followers for wearing an Omnipod insulin pump (which is tubeless and waterproof) on her thigh for type 1 diabetes. "Absolutely love that you don't hide your pod, you're an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes," commented one fan on Lila's Instagram post, while another shared: "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better." (Related: The 10 Diabetes Symptoms Women Need to Know About)

ICYDK, type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, which is a hormone that is needed to allow sugar to make its way into a person's cells to produce energy, according to the Mayo Clinic. And while there's no cure for type 1 diabetes, treatment for the condition centers on managing blood sugar levels with insulin, the Mayo Clinic also notes. (Related: How Peloton's Robin Arzon Runs 100-Mile Races with Type 1 Diabetes)

Last year, Lila spoke about her type 1 diabetes in an interview with The Kit. "I think not many people know that I have diabetes," she said at the time. "It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1."