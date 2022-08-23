Lili Reinhart Has No Plans to Stop Calling Out Toxic Diet Culture

In May 2022, Lili Reinheart notably shared her opinion about how it's wrong for celebrities to give interviews about "starving" themselves to fit into a dress. "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting," she said in an Instagram Story at the time, according to People.

While Reinhart didn't call her out by name, it's pretty clear she was referring to Kim Kardashian, who reportedly lost 16 pounds in three weeks ahead of the 2022 Met Gala to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe. Reinhart's decision to call attention to the problematic weight loss measures led to negative headlines pitting the actress against other celebrities, including Kardashian. But Reinhart stands by her statements, she said in a recent interview with IndieWire.

"Sometimes I do feel like a little bit of the black sheep speaking out," said Reinhart. "'Why is no one else saying anything about this?' Then I realize why they're not saying anything about it because the second I do, here come 30 articles saying that I'm 'slamming' a celebrity. I'm actually just sharing an opinion that is incredibly important to me."

Reinhart has been open about struggling with body acceptance in the past. "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has," the Riverdale actress wrote in a series of Instagram Stories in early 2022. "To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling," she added. "Let's continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."

Despite her passion for speaking up against unhealthy weight loss practices, Reinhart admitted that doing so comes at a cost. "There's no guidebook here, no one teaches you how to wake up to 20,000 tweets telling you that you should kill yourself or you should get a nose job or that you're fat," she told IndieWire. "There's nothing more horrifying than seeing your name trend on Twitter, I'll tell you that."

However, Reinhart says she still plans to use her voice, no matter what people say about her as a result. "I don't like to just sit idly by; I don't like to keep my mouth shut. I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and everyone is like, 'God, does this girl ever shut up and stop complaining?' No, actually, I don't, because I've got a lot to say and no one else really seems to be," she said in the recent interview.

"When someone is talking about disordered eating or promoting unhealthy habits, that's where I have to step in," she explained. "I'm thinking, 'You're harming me and you're triggering me, which means you must be triggering millions of other people who are hearing what you say.' It gets me in hot water, but I guess I'd rather be in hot water than just be someone who doesn't stand for anything."

It's definitely not okay that Reinhart has to face backlash on social media for sharing her opinions about toxic diet culture. But her statements surely bring comfort and provide support to others. So here's to denormalizing extreme weight loss measures and speaking up — even when others don't.