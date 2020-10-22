A global survey of 7,000 men and women by Womanizer found that, when it comes to how often people masturbate, there's still a significant gap — 68 percent, to be exact — between men and women. This means, on average, men masturbate three times more than women per year. Further, the survey also shows that 27 percent of women in the U.S. don't masturbate at all, compared to 15 percent of men. Before you jump to justify this gap with a stereotypical "biological" argument, know that the data shows it's not due to a massive difference in libido: Both genders rated their libido on a scale of 1 (very low) to 10 (very high), and the difference is much smaller than you might suspect. On average, men ranked their sex drive at 6.6; women ranked themselves at 5.5. Even this small gap might be explained by the stigma itself; consider the fact that women are taught to be ashamed of their sexuality and to control their sexual desire, lest they be slut-shamed or declared hysterical. (And this isn't even taking into consideration reasons such as hormonal birth control, which can seriously eff with your libido, and the burden of which — pregnancy prevention — has been largely and unfairly placed on women.)