Lily Allen Made Her Own Sex Toy to Help Destigmatize Female Masturbation
It happened the way so many big-screen romances do: A female singer is walking through the streets of New York City while on tour and stumbles across something that will change her life. In singer-songwriter-author Lily Allen's case, it wasn't a hot stranger, but a sex toy shop. That moment sent her on a journey of exploration and sexual liberation that, honestly, is what modern-day rom-com plots should be made of.
Soon after her experience in NYC, a Womanizer sex toy joined Allen's collection — and it made such an impression that she later called it her favorite in the best-selling memoir My Thoughts Exactly and also praised it publicly on Instagram. Womanizer was smitten by her love and decided to take the relationship to the next level; Allen just joined the company as chief liberation officer and brand ambassador and is leading the charge on their #IMasturbate campaign to raise awareness for sex positivity and female masturbation. The climax of this partnership: She worked with the brand to launch her own toy, the Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen (Buy It, $99, lovehoney.com).
The Womanizer brand focuses specifically on clit suction–style sex toys that use patented Pleasure Air Technology, which provides a gentle sucking sensation on your clit via waves and pulses of air pressure. Unlike other vibrating toys, because it's not actually touching your clit, it won't overstimulate all those sensitive nerve endings, making it a great toy for people who tend to feel "numbed" by powerful vibrations or intense pressure. Allen's version of the Womanizer Liberty comes in a bright pink and orange colorway, has a magnetic travel cover, can run for 120 minutes before needing a charge, is water-resistant, has six intensity levels, and is USB-rechargeable.
But this is all about so much more than a cute new sex toy — it's about destigmatizing female masturbation. For Allen, she says sex toys allowed her to heal her relationship with her body and finally experience pleasure.
"I was pretty repulsed by my physical being for my late teens and my early twenties," she tells Shape. "A lot of that had to do with my own shit, but also I had the media commenting on the way that I looked the whole time and the internet to contend with from a really young age." That complicated body relationship is one reason why Allen says she didn't really start masturbating until her late 20s.
"I found it really difficult to connect with myself and to have intimate moments with myself before I discovered toys — and it kind of perpetuated this horrible self-hatred thing," she says. "I really believed I was somebody that couldn't reach climax and it was just the cards that I'd been dealt."
She's far from the only one who's ever felt this way. While it's commonly known that women can have trouble orgasming during partnered sex, the shame and stigma associated with female pleasure may keep women from orgasming on their own, too.
A global survey of 7,000 men and women by Womanizer found that, when it comes to how often people masturbate, there's still a significant gap — 68 percent, to be exact — between men and women. This means, on average, men masturbate three times more than women per year. Further, the survey also shows that 27 percent of women in the U.S. don't masturbate at all, compared to 15 percent of men. Before you jump to justify this gap with a stereotypical "biological" argument, know that the data shows it's not due to a massive difference in libido: Both genders rated their libido on a scale of 1 (very low) to 10 (very high), and the difference is much smaller than you might suspect. On average, men ranked their sex drive at 6.6; women ranked themselves at 5.5. Even this small gap might be explained by the stigma itself; consider the fact that women are taught to be ashamed of their sexuality and to control their sexual desire, lest they be slut-shamed or declared hysterical. (And this isn't even taking into consideration reasons such as hormonal birth control, which can seriously eff with your libido, and the burden of which — pregnancy prevention — has been largely and unfairly placed on women.)
The good news is that for Allen and for so many other women who share a similar experience, sex toys can be a savior. "Women that haven’t tried sex toys before, I mean, I can only go by my own experience — and it changed my life," says Allen in a campaign video for Womanizer.
"I don't think I would have gotten to this point without toys because I'm still not very good at connecting to myself just with my hands — I need tech to get me off," Allen tells Shape. "I'm not one of those people who wants to draw myself a hot bath and light the candles and read the erotic novel and put Ed Sheeran on. I just want my toy, to switch it on, put it on my clit, and be cumming in a couple of minutes."
Womanizer's products are specially equipped for the job: In 2017, the brand did another study on the effectiveness of their own toys and found that 100 percent of women with orgasmic disorder (aka not being able to orgasm) who tried a Womanizer were able to orgasm. Of course, when a brand does a study of its own products, you might expect a favorable result, but 100 percent? That's how you know this stuff works.
Because of her own sexual awakening, Allen is willing to speak out about a topic that many other public figures haven't touched. After all, celebs have been increasingly vocal about previously taboo (yet completely normal) things such as cellulite, pubes, and pregnancy body changes — but sex toys and masturbation? Not so much. "I feel like if I'd had someone say to me, 'no, just persist,' and 'you deserve this,' and 'it's going to open up a whole world of opportunities for you in terms of your sexual liberation,' then that would have been a really important voice to hear," says Allen. "I didn't have that, so that was why this seemed like an attractive partnership."
Allen says she's already acted like this kind of chief liberation officer for her friends, even convincing some of them to try Womanizers themselves. But her initial experiences going public about masturbation have been fulfilling on an even larger scale. "It's nice to hear people give me feedback that it's really refreshing to hear somebody talk about these subjects," she says. "Because it's not sensationalist, I'm not trying to shock anyone. It's just that it should be normalized and be something that women should feel unashamed of and not guilty about."
In the end, sexual pleasure is something every person has a right to regardless of their sex, gender, or relationship status — because everyone deserves a rom-com happy ending, and what's the happiest ending, if not an orgasm?