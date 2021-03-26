Lizzo has long made it loud and clear that how her body looks on the outside doesn't fully represent her health status. But apparently, some trolls once again needed a reminder that her health — and that of other larger-bodied women (and, really, that of anyone, period) — is none of their damn business, and any ideas on how to "improve" it are completely unwelcome.

In a recent TikTok, Lizzo called out the "fake doctors'' who drop notes in the comments on videos of "fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight." These powerful clips, such as the ones the singer posts herself, prove that every person's body looks and functions differently, she explains in the video. But the randos who comment that the original poster can't lose weight — without considering if they're even trying to do so — because they "might have *insert health condition* here" are only further instilling the thin ideal.

When it comes down to it, some bodies are just big — and that's totally OK. "What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" Lizzo argued in the video. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack, you know what I mean?" (Related: People Are Furious with Jillian Michaels for Questioning Why Lizzo's Body Is "Celebrated")

Of course, this concern trolling — which Urban Dictionary describes as when a person on one side of a discussion pretends to be a supporter of the other side by showing their "concerns" — of people's bodies isn't anything new. After Tess Holliday signed with MiLK Model Management in 2018, for example, her Instagram was flooded with comments calling on her to "please, cut down the beer and alcohol" because people were "worried" for her health (think: "What about her poor heart and lungs?!") according to Refinery29.

Women aren't the only victims of concern trolling, either: A former White House physician claimed in a 2013 CNN interview that then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke unless he lost weight — without even personally examining the politician.

These commenters may initially come off as though they're just looking out for others. But in reality, they're perpetuating the misguided idea that larger-bodied people are inherently unhealthy and that they must be personally doing something to make them this way — stereotypes that, research has shown, simply are not true. (FYI, racism plays a huge role in perpetuating diet culture.)

So far, the internet's response to Lizzo's video has been overwhelmingly positive, and users are even bringing up brilliant points that further dispel the myth that being fat is always a problem that can or should be solved. "People can believe in 'naturally thin' but not in 'naturally fat.' 🤔 Love your content, thank you for speaking about this 💜," wrote one TikToker. Another commenter even drew a comparison to her two cats: "They eat the exact same thing. One is chunky, one is slim and sleek. We are all different 🥰 " (Related: Lizzo Is Here to Remind You That Bodies Change — And That's Totally Okay)

While this TikTok has already made a huge statement about body diversity and acceptance, Lizzo is making sure her message reaches even larger audiences by casting full-figured dancers and models who have "felt underrepresented and under-appreciated" in her upcoming Amazon show.