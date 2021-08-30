Over the weekend, Lizzo posted a photo of herself on Instagram as she got tested for COVID-19. In the shot, Lizzo is seen taking a mirror selfie while a tester stuck a cotton swab up her nose. "The 2020's were wild," she captioned Saturday's post, which also featured a trio of glamorous shots sans the swab. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Testing)

While we don't know much more about the type of test Lizzo received or her results, there are two tests available to determine whether or not you're currently infected with COVID-19. Both the PCR and antigen exams can provide positive or negative results within hours, pending how backed up your local laboratories are for analysis. (And if you're over waiting in line, here are some COVID-19 test kits to try at home.)

This isn't the first time Lizzo has documented medical testing on the 'gram. While under the weather in December 2019, the singer shared her experience getting a rapid flu test. In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Rumors" singer posted videos of herself undergoing throat and nasal swabs. Lizzo later thanked fans for their well-wishes as she recovered. "NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD," tweeted Lizzo at the time. "Thank y'all for the kind words and prayers that really helped." (Related: Why You Probably Won't Get a Cold and the Flu at the Same Time)