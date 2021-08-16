Lizzo and Cardi B may be professional collaborators, but the performers have each other's backs too, especially when combatting online trolls.

During an emotional Instagram Live on Sunday, Lizzo broke down over hateful comments she recently received days after she and Cardi dropped their new song, "Rumors." "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," said Lizzo on Instagram Live. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Although a teary-eyed Lizzo didn't call out specific messages, she noted that some were "racist," "fatphobic," and "hurtful." "I'm seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way. People saying s—t about me that just doesn't even make sense," said the Grammy winner on Sunday. "If you don't like 'Rumors' it's all cool, but a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look and I'm like ... Anyway, I'm just having one of those days where I don't have no time. I think I'm just overwhelmed." (Related: Lizzo Called Out a Troll Who Accused Her of 'Using Her Body to Get Attention')

Lizzo added Sunday that she makes music that she hopes "helps people." "I'm not making music for white people, I'm not making music for anybody. I'm a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I'm not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy," she said in the video.

Cardi later re-shared Lizzo's tearful video Sunday on Twitter with the message: "When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they [sic] going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

"'Rumors' is doing great," added Cardi in a separate tweet Sunday. "Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman [sic] emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy."

Lizzo then thanked Cardi on Twitter for having her back. "Thank you @iamcardib — you're such a champion for all people. Love you so much," she tweeted. (Related: Cardi B Clapped Back at Critics Who Shamed Her For Getting Plastic Surgery)

Cardi wasn't alone in rushing to Lizzo's defense on Sunday, as singer Bella Poarch and actress Jameela Jamil also posted messages of support on social media.

"Sad to see society and the internet come together to try and take down people, especially such positive leaders and role models. This is the part that jades me about the world. We'll never appreciate greatness until it's gone," tweeted Poarch.

Jamil, a longtime advocate of body positivity, also wrote: "Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter erupts in abuse about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. This is so f—ked up."

"When I don't like a song, I just… DON'T LISTEN TO IT AGAIN. When I don't like a person I MUTE THEIR NAME. It's that simple. Stop announcing to the world that you don't have a life or any humanity by making these attacks so personal because everything isn't designed for YOU," continued Jamil in a separate post on Sunday.

Lizzo also received a touching note from iconic rapper-produce Missy Elliott, which we shared Sunday on her Instagram Story. "Once every few decades, someone breaks the mold," wrote Elliott. "And you are one of those people. Continue to shine and be blessed through your next journey."