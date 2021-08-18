The singer broke down in tears during an Instagram Live over the weekend following hurtful messages she received from online trolls.

Lizzo may ooze positivity and confidence, but that doesn't mean she's invincible to online trolls. In a new interview with ABC's Good Morning America, the 33-year-old singer opened up about the hateful messages she received after dropping the song "Rumors" with Cardi B. last week.

"I don't mind critique about me, my music. I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair, sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive," said Lizzo in Wednesday's interview.

Lizzo broke down in tears during an Instagram Live over the weekend as a result of cruel comments. "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," said the singer at the time. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Although Lizzo didn't call out specific remarks, she noted that some were "racist," "fatphobic," and "hurtful." "If you don't like 'Rumors' it's all cool, but a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look and I'm like ... Anyway, I'm just having one of those days where I don't have no time. I think I'm just overwhelmed," said Lizzo on Instagram Live.

In response to Lizzo's emotional video, celebrities such as Jameela Jamil and Missy Elliott backed the singer on social media. Cardi also supported her "Rumors" collaborator on Twitter.

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. these are nerds looking at the popular table," tweeted Cardi on Sunday.

While Lizzo may have a bevy of A-Listers supporting her — not to mention her loyal fans — she told Good Morning America on Wednesday that tuning out the noise can be challenging. "People are like, don't let them see you with your head down. My head is always up, even when I'm upset, and even when I'm crying, my head is up," explained Lizzo on Wednesday. "But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this s—t should not fly. This shouldn't be okay." (Related: Lizzo Wants You to Know She's Not "Brave" for Loving Herself)