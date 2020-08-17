But even though the singer has, at times, made revamping your diet look easy, turns out, she's just like us—she sometimes just needs to enjoy some junk-food comforts. (Related: Following a Dairy-Free, Raw Vegan Diet Finally Helped My Horrible Acne)

In a recent TikTok video titled "Depression Meal Check," Lizzo admitted to taking a mental health day, where sticking to her diet was the least of her priorities. "I'm so emotionally drained and seeking comfort," she wrote on the clip, which is set to the Super Mario Bros. theme song. ICYDK, the singer has opened up about feeling depressed in the past. Back in June, she shared an emotional Instagram post saying: "I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection. It feels like the whole world [is] ghosting me sometimes...but this too shall pass."

https://www.tiktok.com/@lizzo/video/6861625888950324485?lang=en

Here though, Lizzo seems to be taking a lighthearted approach to her state of mind in her TikTok video all about the feel-good foods she devoured on the day she was feeling low—starting with a clip of her munching down some Takis. "Ruin my life please," she wrote on a clip of her shaking the bag of chips, adding that the spicy treat is "surprisingly vegan." Who knew? (Check out 12 more surprising vegan foods.)

Next, she showed a bottle of Kreation Organic's Green 4 Juice, and worked her way through a gallon jug of water, both of which apparently gave her a "false sense of health," she shared. (Related: Green Juice Health Benefits and Facts)

Then, she held up a tub of Van Leeuwin cookie dough ice cream, which understandably made her "happy"—and after a quick break to watch some RuPaul's Drag Race, she capped her day with a bowl of chips doused in Tabasco, which TBH is genius.

There's no denying that Lizzo's clip is the most relatable thing ever, but the truth is, comfort food, can actually offer you comfort.

When you're following a strict diet, whether it's veganism or keto, your instinct might be to adopt an all-or-nothing mentality and avoid indulging your cravings entirely or beat yourself up if you give in and "fail." But neither is the sustainable option. In fact, restrictive diets simply don't work. Extreme dieting can lead to overeating and social withdrawal and can trigger unnecessary guilt, amongst other things, as previously reported by Shape. That's why many nutritionists and healthy eating pros suggest adopting the 80/20 way of eating, which essentially means eating healthfully roughly 80 percent of the time, but also giving yourself permission to indulge with about 20 percent of your total diet. (Related: The Hidden Meanings Behind Your Specific Cravings)