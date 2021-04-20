As if you needed another reason to love Lizzo, the award-winning artist just went ahead and posted an unedited naked selfie on Instagram to, in her words, "change the conversation about beauty standards."

In the photo, Lizzo can be seen sitting on a plush-looking chair, holding a butt-shaped mug, and, the pièce de résistance, sporting nothing but her birthday suit. While her aptly-placed arms are covering up her nipples (because, ya know, Instagram rules), the rest of Lizzo's body is on full display, including sometimes-edited or hidden features such as her slightly-faded stretch marks and rolls on her belly. And her skin? It's straight-up glowing in all its textured (read: unedited) glory as if she did in fact use an editing tool (which, BTW, is just further proof that you're stunning sans-Photoshop).

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️," she writes in the caption. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural." (Related: Lizzo Made an Important Point About the Body-Positivity Movement)

For years now, social media has been called out for its negative effects on mental health and wellbeing, and the recent influx of skin-smoothing, face-altering filters on platforms such as Instagram aren't helping the cause. In fact, they're doing the opposite. Think of it this way: the more edited photos you see while scrolling, the more likely you are to compare your un-filtered self to these perfected, filtered images and, ultimately, feel inclined to edit out your own unique features — i.e. skin texture, tone, scars, the list goes on — to meet these modern beauty standards. And this, as you can imagine, can do some serious damage to your mental health and body image. (In fact, retouched images on your feed have been shown to trigger a similar brain response to PTSD.)