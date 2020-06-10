Yes, Lizzo works out and no, she doesn't do it to win anyone's approval. The singer clarified as much in a recent TikTok post addressing anyone who's ever commented on her body.

"Hey. So I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it might come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she says in the a voiceover on the video. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f*cking business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

To her point, in the clips, she's doing exercises like jump roping, pop squats, and riding a stationary bike—as well as posing fiercely in a mirror. (Related: People Are Furious with Jillian Michaels for Questioning Why Lizzo's Body Is "Celebrated")

Lizzo finished off the TikTok with a general message about judging others' health. "Next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look on the outside," she said. "Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day." Boom. (Related: Lizzo Wants You to Know She's Not "Brave" for Loving Herself)

This isn't the first time Lizzo's clarified that she's unfazed by comments about her appearance. Last year, when she was criticized for wearing a thong to a Laker's game, she responded in an Instagram Live. "This is who I've always been," she said in the video. "Now everyone's looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions." (Related: Lizzo Opened Up About Loving Her Body and Her "Blackness")