Actress Mae Whitman Is 'Proud' and 'Happy' to Be Pansexual

Actress Mae Whitman publicly announced Monday that she is pansexual, opening up about her sexuality on social media.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Whitman first praised the animated Disney Channel series, The Owl House, which features the network's first bisexual lead character, according to Variety. "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," tweeted Whitman, who voices the character Amity. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."

Whitman then tweeted a link from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation website providing additional information and resources about Bi+ acceptance. "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," wrote the 33-year-old actress. "This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)."

Following Whitman's tweets, the Parenthood alum was showered with love from her Twitter followers. "Really happy that you are able to live the way you want and love the way you want," wrote one fan, while another added: "I love you so much!! Sending you all my love and support!!!"

In addition to Whitman, Tess Holliday, Bella Thorne, and Miley Cyrus are among other celebrities who identify as pansexual. People who identify as pansexual can have varying interpretations of the word, but, generally, pansexuality is either defined as the attraction to someone regardless of their gender identity or sex, or the attraction to all gender identities and sexes. (See: What Does It Mean to Be Pansexual?)