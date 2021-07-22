In a recent interview, the 35-year-old actress opened up about the 2009 incident in which "she said a bunch of shit [she] shouldn't have said."

Now that the long-overdue renaissance of Megan Fox is finally here (the Megan Foxissance, if you will!) the actress is not holding anything back. While she's opened up about the sexualization and misogyny she faced early on in her career and its impact on her self-esteem, the actress most recently took a very honest walk down memory lane.

In a recent video interview with WhoWhatWear, Fox reflected on the ensembles she's worn on the red carpet over the years, including the gold Ralph Lauren gown she donned for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2009. The mom of three said she hated having her hair slicked back as part of this look, citing her "huge round forehead," before recalling what happened at the event after the red carpet. As Fox explained in the WhoWhatWear interview, she drank too much champagne that evening, which led to her making some on-camera comments that she now regrets. (Related: How to Stop Drinking Alcohol Without Feeling Like a Pariah)

"I sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," said Fox. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët Champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that."

"Now I don't drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," she continued. "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up." (Related: How My Life Changed for the Better When I Quit Drinking for a Month)

The 2009 interview in question featured Fox speaking to former E! host Giuliana Rancic, with the Jennifer's Body actress stating at the time how she felt "so painfully insecure," and added, "I'm on the verge of vomiting right now, I'm so horrified that I'm here and embarrassed and scared."

Fox also described herself as "a doppelgänger for Alan Alda," in the January 2009 interview, and used a transphobic slur, also saying, "I'm a man." Other cringe-worthy comments included a remark about Salma Hayek's chest and speculation about the whereabouts of her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. The actress told Rancic that he didn't join her for the event because "he doesn't want to be my date. He's a man — he has an ego," before clarifying, "I think he's probably working on music; I don't think he cares [about watching the awards show]."

Rancic also asked Fox about her "diet and exercise regimen," to which the actress replied, "I do have a 22-inch waist, I will say that. I basically starve myself for a month," before adding, "I'm kidding. I did a lot of Pilates. An immense amount of Pilates."

While many of these comments clearly wouldn't fly in 2021, Fox — and other celebrities, including Demi Lovato and Jada Pinkett Smith — have been candid in recent months about examining their relationship to substances, including drugs and alcohol. Back in 2013, the Transformers star opened up a bit more about her own feelings, telling Esquire, "I can't stand pills. I don't like drinking. I don't like feeling out of control. I have to feel like I'm in control of my body."