People Are Loving Megan Thee Stallion's Empowering Message About Body Image from the AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion made her debut at the American Music Awards (AMAs) over the weekend, performing her new hit song Body. But before she even hit the stage, the rapper — who just released her first album, Good News — aired a sultry pre-recorded video of herself reciting a powerful message about self-love. "I love my body," she's heard saying in the clip. "Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple."

Continuing, she says: "My body is mine. And nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see."

When she finally made her appearance on the AMAs stage, Megan delivered an unforgettable performance to her new song, which also happens to be about female empowerment. (Related: I Stopped Talking About My Body for 30 Days — and My Body Kinda Freaked Out)

Naturally, fans were quick to applaud her on Twitter. "The intro to @theestallion's AMAs performance was everything," one person shared.

"No one reminds me to love myself and my body more than this Black goddess right here," wrote another person.

Another fan commended the rapper for always using her platform to inspire young women. "I just love the message, feminism, and empowerment that @theestallion has been giving women," they wrote. "Especially Black women. Body is that song that allows women to celebrate their bodies & to take control over their bodies, sexualities & themselves. This should be celebrated more." (Related: Where the Body-Positivity Movement Stands and Where It Needs to Go)

Unless you've been living under a rock the last several months, you know Megan Thee Stallion has taken the hip-hop and rap community by storm lately. Through her music, she's encouraged women to unapologetically embrace their sexuality and to not be ashamed of it. "Although we have so many incredible women in hip-hop killing it right now and in the past, there's still a shift [that needs to happen] around the perception of a woman owning her sexuality," she recently shared in an interview with Elle. "Powerful women who have agency over their bodies aren't something to look down on."

The 25-year-old performer has also been outspoken about long-standing misogyny in the rap community — particularly in the way female rappers are often compared to one another. "In every industry, women are pitted against one another, but especially in hip-hop, where it seems as if the male-dominated ecosystem can handle only one female rapper at a time," Megan wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times. "Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. I'm not 'the new' anyone; we are all unique in our own ways." (Related: What It's Like Being a Black, Body-Positive Female Trainer In an Industry That's Predominantly Thin and White)

Outside of music, Megan Thee Stallion is also passionate about empowering Black women through philanthropic causes. In October, she partnered with Amazon Music's Rap Rotation to create the "Don't Stop" scholarship initiative, which is awarding $10,000 each to two women of color pursuing an associate, bachelor, or post-graduate degree in any field of study in any part of the world.