Megan Thee Stallion Partners with Nike to Be Your 'Hot Girl Coach'

The award-winning artist is sharing her fitness journey and encouraging fans to get moving with a series of lower body and core workouts on the Nike Training Club app.

Megan Thee Stallion is a lot of things: an award-winning artist, a kettlebell aficionado, a master of self-love, and an empowering advocate, among countless others. And, most recently the 26-year-old brains behind the phrase "Hot Girl Summer" is now also, in her words, "Thee Hot Girl Coach."

On Thursday, Megan took to Instagram to announce that she's teaming up with Nike — yes, that Nike — to inspire her innumerable fans to get up and get moving. "🔥HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES🔥🔥🔥," she revealed alongside a video in which she shares how she went from being a "young girl in Houston just trying to find her way" to "Thee Hot Girl Coach."

As the clip unfolds, the "Savage" singer reminisces about how people continually told her to try different sports — basketball, volleyball, track — simply because of her height (she's 5'10"). And while she "tried them all," none were her passion.

But just because she didn't click with these activities, doesn't mean she's not an athlete — quite the opposite, actually. Megan goes on to explain that she conquers 12-hour dance rehearsals, trains five days a week, and then "perform[s] in front of 50,000 people, squatting 50 percent of the time." (Related: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Performance Sparked 1,000+ Complaints)

"People like to tell us what we can and can't do. But we ain't hearing that," she says at the end of the video. "Real hot girls know no one can define us but us."

And Megan wants to help them do just that. How, exactly? Through her series of Nike Training Club workouts with Nike trainer Tara Nicolas that can be accessed in the free NTC app. The mix of core and lower body routines are designed to help you build endurance and strengthen your body (or, should I say, "body-ody-ody-ody?") alongside the rapper herself. Yes, you read that right: Each of the Stallion-inspired sessions features Megan sweating her way through the moves and, in doing so, encouraging those following along to push themselves, too.

"Come Train like Thee Stallion with me and Nike Trainer @taraanicolas. We working our core, booty, thighs, toes, elbows, everything, 😛 It's time to work," wrote Megan on Instagram on Friday.