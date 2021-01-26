Megan Thee Stallion Shared Her Simple, Yet Effective Secret to Eating Healthy

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the new year with what she's calling a "Hottie Bootcamp" series on Instagram. In each post, she's shown tackling different workouts and making adjustments to her diet, sharing updates with fans along the way.

When Megan first announced her Hottie Bootcamp, she explained her motivations behind making the commitment, noting that it's "not necessarily a weight loss journey," but rather a "health" journey. "The things I've been eating are not so good for my body and have been slowing me down," she said in the video, adding that she's documenting the process on Instagram to help hold herself accountable to her new routines. (ICYMI, you need to read Meg's empowering message about body image from her 2020 AMAs performance.)

Even though Meg says she's taking steps to change up her eating habits, she's also made it clear in her videos that she's not forcing herself to eat certain foods just for the sake of sticking to the bootcamp. Case in point: When selecting a snack between workouts in her Hottie Bootcamp Day 2 video, the rapper opened up her fridge to find a mystery egg and tuna dish Tim made that she said was "giving Stranger Things" vibes. (TBH, she wasn't wrong.)

Rather than eating the snack just to stick to the plan, she took matters into her own hands and made a Greek yogurt parfait with fruit and granola. Meg said the decision was an effort to make healthy eating more appealing. "That's such an important thing about eating healthy: wanting to be excited to eat the healthy food," she explained in the video. (Related: This 1-Day Healthy Eating Meal Plan Will Help You Get Back on Track)