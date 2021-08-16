Singer Michelle Branch revealed Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child, announcing the news in the sweetest way.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Branch — who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year — shared an image of actual buns in the oven. "You know you're pregnant when...," wrote Branch alongside Sunday's post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."

Branch, who is married to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, added on Instagram that while she "couldn't be more excited" about welcoming the new arrival, she's also nervous.

"Hello, pregnant after miscarriage anyone?!" continued Branch on Sunday, noting the baby-to-be will be arriving in early 2022.

Branch, 38, revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage. The "Everywhere" singer opened up about the devastating loss in a candid Instagram post. "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage," posted Branch at the time.

Branch added how she was able to make it through such a trying time by leaning on her loved ones for support. "But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire," she wrote in December.

Branch and Carney, 41, are parents to son Rhys, 2, while the songstress also shares daughter Owen, 16, with her ex, Teddy Landau.

In response to Sunday's post, Branch received an outpouring of support from her famous friends and followers, including actress Juliette Lewis and singer Kimberly Perry. "AaaaaaHHH SO HAPPY for you& your beautiful growing family," wrote Lewis in the comments of Branch's post, while Perry shared a collection of red heart emojis.