"Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies."

If you've been missing Michelle Obama's signature brand of wisdom these days, you're in luck. The former First Lady announced that she's teaming up with Spotify to launch The Michelle Obama Podcast, a platform where she'll host candid, personal conversations to show listeners what can happen "when we dare to be vulnerable," according to a press release.

ICYMI, Higher Grounds (the production company founded by Michelle and former President Barack Obama) actually teased this news last summer when it announced a partnership with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts on the streaming platform. Until now, fans were eagerly left waiting for more details about what might be in the works from the former first couple. (Related: This Spotify Quiz Will Help You Create the Perfect Workout Playlist)

At long last, the Becoming author confirmed she'll be at the helm of her own podcast. In an Instagram post announcing the launch, Obama wrote that the series aims to "help us explore what we're going through and spark new conversations" with the people we love—a sentiment that has perhaps never been more relevant than now, given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The series will include conversations with her friends, family members (including her mom, Marian Robinson, and her brother, actor Craig Robinson), colleagues, and other notable guests, including ob-gyn Sharon Malone, M.D., former senior advisor to former President Obama Valerie Jarett, TV host Conan O'Brien, and journalist Michele Norris, according to a press release.

"In each episode, we'll discuss the relationships that make us who we are," Obama wrote in her Instagram post. "Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we'll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors." (Related: 7 Health and Fitness Podcasts to Tune Into On Your Long Run)

Whether you're interested in conversations that tackle the global pandemic or the nationwide reckoning with systemic racism, Obama hopes her podcast will explore these topics in a meaningful, impactful way, she said in a statement. "Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another," she added. (Related: Bebe Rexha Teamed Up with a Mental Health Expert to Offer Advice About Coronavirus Anxiety)