Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher certainly aren't afraid to laugh at themselves. The longtime couple — who fueled a divisive showering debate after revealing they only bathe their children when they're visibly dirty — poked fun at the recent controversy in a new Instagram video.

In the Instagram clip shared Wednesday on Kutcher's page, Kunis is seen standing in the bathroom next to a shower while Kutcher plays cameraman. The 43-year-old actor, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, with Kunis, quips, "You're putting water on the children? You're trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water?" As Kunis, 37, chuckles at Kutcher's comments, he then turned the camera on himself and says, "This is ridiculous."

"We're bathing our children," says Kunis with a laugh as the Instagram clip continued. Kutcher, who has been married to his That '70s Show co-star since 2015, then jokes, "That's like the fourth time this week!" He also captioned the video, "This bathing thing is out of hand."

When it comes to bathing children, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that those 6 to 11 years old are bathed at least once or twice a week. Children should also be bathed after being in a body of water, such as a pool, lake, or ocean, when they get sweaty, or if they've played in the mud and are dirty. (Related: The Crazy Thing That Happens When You Stop Showering)

Kutcher and Kunis's LOL-worthy Instagram video comes weeks after the couple opened up about their children's hygiene habits on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "Now, here's the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," said Kutcher in July, according to People.

Following Kutcher and Kunis's remarks on the podcast, Shepard — who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with wife Kristen Bell — also discussed their children's bathing regimen during a virtual appearance on The View. "We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine," said Shepard in early August. "Then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell, who has been married to Shepard since 2013, then added during the couple's View interview, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink."

She continued Monday on Daily Blast Live, "It's just, like, responsibility for your environment. We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower, I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water."