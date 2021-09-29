Mila Kunis Says She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Children

The infamous celebrity bathing debate has been causing a ruckus on the internet for more than two months now, but Mila Kunis isn't done stirring the pot just yet.

On yesterday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunis addressed the backlash against her and husband Ashton Kutcher's decision to bathe their kids only "if you can see the dirt on them," joking, "We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" When DeGeneres asked if Kunis washes her dogs more often than her kids, the That '70s Show actress firmly stated, "Fact."

"We don't bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves," Kunis continued. "I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day — I don't find that to be a necessity. My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I'm like, 'Today, I'm going to shower my kids,' and then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them." (Wait, what happens when you stop showering, anyway?)

Kunis and Kutcher first made headlines over their family's bathing routines back in July, when the couple appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. During the episode, Kunis explained that she doesn't wash her "body with soap every day," while Kutcher said he washes his "armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever." But the revelation that riled up the internet was that the couple "cleans" their children — six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri — only "if you can see the dirt on them," said Kutcher. "Otherwise, there's no point." (Related: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Respond to the Celebrity Bathing Debate In a Hilarious New Video)

In response to those contentious comments, fellow celebs began sharing their own hot takes on bathing. Kristen Bell, for instance, confessed on The View that she's "a big fan of waiting for the stink" on her children, which she sees as a "biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up." Jake Gyllenhall also revealed to Vanity Fair that "more and more I find bathing to be less necessary," while Cardi B tweeted a message of opposition, saying "Wassup with people saying they don't shower? It's giving itchy."

Despite the controversy, which she calls "so dumb," Kunis is sticking by her parenting decision. "There's a body of water that they touch just about every day, almost every other day," she told DeGeneres. "Sometimes it's the pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler — it just depends. It's COVID. It was like, 'Who's showering in COVID?' We didn't leave the house. Who cares?"