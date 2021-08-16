Naomi Osaka has pledged to help those affected by Saturday's devastating earthquake in Haiti by donating prize money from an upcoming tournament towards the relief efforts.

In a message posted Saturday to Twitter, Osaka — who will compete in this week's Western & Southern Open — tweeted: "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break. I'm about to play in a tournament this weekend and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts in Haiti."

Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake has claimed nearly 1,300 lives, according to the Associated Press, with at least 5,7000 people injured. Although rescue efforts are underway, Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to hit Haiti on Monday, according to the Associated Press, with the potential threat of heavy rain, landslides, and flooding.

Osaka, whose father is Haitian and whose mother is Japanese, added Saturday on Twitter: "I know our ancestors blood is strong and we'll keep rising."

Osaka, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will compete in this week's Western & Southern Open, which runs through Sunday, August 22, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She has a bye to the second round of the tournament, according to NBC News.

In addition to Osaka, other celebrities have spoken out in the wake of Saturday's earthquake in Haiti, including rappers Cardi B. and Rick Ross. "I got a soft spot for Haiti and it's people. They my cousins. I pray for Haiti they go thru so much. God please cover that land and it's people," tweeted Cardi on Saturday, while Ross wrote: "Haiti birth some of the strongest spirits and people I know but now is when we must pray and extend ourselves to the people and Haiti."

Osaka has long used her platform to bring attention to causes she's passionate about. Whether championing for Black Lives Matter or advocating for mental health, the tennis sensation has continued to speak out in hopes of possibly making a lasting impact.