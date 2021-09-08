The Love Wedding Repeat actress was first linked to comedian Mulaney in May.

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney, who are expecting their first child together.

During an appearance Tuesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 39-year-old comedian announced that the pair will soon be welcoming a bundle of joy. "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," said Mulaney on Monday. "And we're having a baby together."

Munn, 41, who previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, was first linked to Mulaney in May. Mulaney had split from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, this past spring.

Mulaney, who has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, also told Meyers on Tuesday how Munn has been by his side amid challenging times. "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," said Mulaney of Munn. "It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman... I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful, and with someone incredible."

"We're both really, really happy," continued Mulaney on Tuesday. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

An insider close to the couple offered a similar sentiment Tuesday to People, telling the outlet both Munn and Mulaney are "extremely excited about the baby."