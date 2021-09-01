The Tokyo Olympics may be over, but the 21-year-old gymnast is still delivering Olympic-level performances.

Celebrities throwing out the first pitches at baseball games is a longtime tradition. And while some attempts have been more successful than others, gymnast Jade Carey's recent toss at an Arizona Diamondbacks game is by far one of the most creative throws.

Fresh off her gold-medal winning performance at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, Carey was invited to throw out the opening pitch on Monday in her home state of Arizona, where the Diamondbacks faced the San Diego Padres. Carey — who nabbed first place in last month's Olympic floor exercise competition — did a front aerial move on the field before tossing the ball.

Although Carey, 21, made the move look effortless, a front aerial can be challenging given a person needs to complete a forward revolution of the body without touching the ground. Unsurprisingly, Carey's skills left social media quite impressed. "QUEEN👑 so fun watching you turn into a baseball player for the night :)," wrote one fan on Carey's Instagram while another shared, "So cool!! Great job."

Following Monday's game, in which the home team lost to San Diego, 7-5, Carey thanked the Diamondbacks for inviting her to the mound. "Thank you @dbacks for having me! It was so much fun throwing out the first pitch in Chase Field!" wrote Carey on Instagram.

Jade-Carey-First-Pitch-Flip-San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks Credit: Getty Images