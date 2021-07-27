Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Carter Reum
Hilton, who turned 40 in February, recently opened up about starting IVF treatments.
Paris Hilton is having quite the year. Not only did she get engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum in February, but now, it appears the couple is starting a family.
Hilton is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with Reum, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. A rep for the 40-year-old socialite declined to comment to the outlet. (Related: Paris Hilton's Skin-Care Routine Includes Light Therapy, Retinol, and This $15 Eye Mask)
Hilton, who was first linked to Reum in early 2020, revealed in January that she had been undergoing IVF in the hopes of becoming a mother. During an appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that same month, Hilton said, "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like." (Related: Is the Extreme Cost of IVF for Women In America Really Necessary?)
Hilton added how pal Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four, told her about the process. "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," said Hilton in January, according to People.
During the podcast, she added that she hopes to have "three or four children," according to the TODAY Show, and expressed her excitement about the next chapter of her life. "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," said Hilton, who later shared, "I haven't gotten to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."
Hilton, who, prior to Reum, had been engaged three times, has reportedly yearned for a family of her own for some time. Although it's unclear when she and Reum could be expecting their bundle of joy, should Hilton choose to make the news public, you can expect her famous friends and family — notably mom Kathy Hilton, the break out star of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — to be among the first with the social media well-wishes.
