Paris Hilton is having quite the year. Not only did she get engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum in February, but now, it appears the couple is starting a family.

Hilton added how pal Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four, told her about the process. "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," said Hilton in January, according to People.

During the podcast, she added that she hopes to have "three or four children," according to the TODAY Show, and expressed her excitement about the next chapter of her life. "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," said Hilton, who later shared, "I haven't gotten to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."