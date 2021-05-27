Being the health and wellness queen that she is, Arzón opted for all of the nursery furniture to be GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means each piece has low chemical emissions, resulting in cleaner indoor air that meets or exceeds industry emissions safety standards. FYI, even in your home, you're likely breathing in tons of airborne chemicals commonly referred to as volatile organic compounds. They're are used to manufacture and maintain building materials, furniture, cleaning products, and personal care products, among other things, and can have short- and long-term adverse health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Related: The Best Air Purifiers to Keep Your Home Clean)