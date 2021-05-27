Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's NYC Home Is an Absolute Wellness Oasis
Your living space is a reflection of who you are on the deepest level — and Peloton's Robin Arzón's stunning high-rise apartment in New York is just that. Fans of the fitness influencer have likely gotten a peek inside her home through her Instagram, but the trainer is finally giving a proper insight into her fancy digs.
Her home manages to be modern and glamorous while also being warm, calming, and unfussy, all thanks to its monochromatic palette and subtle pops of color throughout.
Arzón, currently the vice president of fitness programming and head instructor at Peloton, wanted her home to be both aesthetically pleasing and practical for her lifestyle, which includes urban living, fitness, and parenthood, she told West Elm's Design Crew, who helped bring her vision to life. (Related: How Robin Arzón Is Fueling Her Body During Pregnancy)
Her open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen boast distressed blue and olive green velvet and brass accents, which cultivate a sense of comfort while showing off Arzón's luxe sense of style. That said, these cool shades don't distract from the massive floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Manhattan. "We really wanted New York City to be an element in the apartment," Arzón says she told West Elm.
In fact, Arzón says her favorite piece of furniture is the Sculptural 7-Light Chandelier (Buy It, $539, westelm.com) that dangles above her dining room table for that very reason. Not only does the lighting make a statement, but it lets the city lights peek through thanks to its transparent globes. (Related: How to Design Your Kitchen to Encourage Healthy Eating)
In lieu of using her guest bedroom as a gym, Arzón decided to put her Peloton devices and home gym on full display in her living room behind her Andes 2-Piece Terminal Chaise Sectional (But It, $2238, westelm.com). Why? So that she could enjoy the expansive views of the Hudson while she rides, she told the design house. (Related: If You're Not Ready to Buy a Peloton Bike, You Can Try It at Home — for Free)
For the fitness icon and avid traveler, it was also important to use her past adventures as a source of design inspiration — which is actually key to building a home that makes you feel grounded, Toby Israel, Ph.D., a design psychologist, previously told Shape. Peep her bookshelf, which holds a black and white print of her hugging husband Drew Butler at a race, as well as books like Born to Run by Christopher McDougall (Buy It, $16, bookshop.org), Becoming by Michelle Obama (Buy It, $30, bookshop.org), and her own book, Shut Up and Run (Buy It, $23, bookshop.org).
And those personal touches really shine through in her daughter Athena's nursery. The first thing you might notice while glancing into the room is the accent wall covered in blue Tempaper Ombre Mural Wallpaper (Buy It, $495, potterybarnkids.com), which is both minimalistic and creates a calming environment perfect for a nursery. The rest of the room incorporates earth tones and features functional furniture pieces that don't make the room feel too childish. At the same time, a wall-mounted unicorn head and the kids book–filled bookshelves keep it from being too serious. (Because it is a baby's room, after all.)
Being the health and wellness queen that she is, Arzón opted for all of the nursery furniture to be GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means each piece has low chemical emissions, resulting in cleaner indoor air that meets or exceeds industry emissions safety standards. FYI, even in your home, you're likely breathing in tons of airborne chemicals commonly referred to as volatile organic compounds. They're are used to manufacture and maintain building materials, furniture, cleaning products, and personal care products, among other things, and can have short- and long-term adverse health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Related: The Best Air Purifiers to Keep Your Home Clean)
In fact, her whole home oozes wellness: You'll notice an abundance of house plants scattered all across her living space, which don't only add visual beauty, but also boost mental energy and encourage a sense of calm. Her bedroom is bathed in whites, blues, and grays, including Indigo Tencel Crescent Stitch Quilt & Shams (Buy It, $50, was $109, westelm.com) — which is ideal, since the color blue is known to be calming and tranquil.
To see even more of her gorgeous home, head over to West Elm to take a tour of the entire space and shop more of her must-have furniture pieces. We promise they don't disappoint.