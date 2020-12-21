"As if surviving COVID wasn't enough," wrote the singer on an IG post taken from what appears to be a hospital bed.

As the world prepares to finally bid farewell to 2020, it's safe to say that this year has been challenging for everyone in so many ways — and celebrities, including Pink, are no exception.

Not only did Pink survive COVID-19, but she's also had multiple health mishaps over the past 12 months, many of which happened in the span of just a few weeks. And while such a laundry list of medical misfortunes would be enough to make even the toughest of folks complain, Pink shared the details of her "poop sandwich of a year" on Instagram with her signature brand of wit and wisdom, giving the whole debacle a lighthearted spin.

On Friday, the 41-year-old singer posted a thumbs-up, mask-clad selfie from what looks to be a hospital bed alongside a caption that read, "As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!"

"Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well," the caption continued. "Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle! Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving 👍🏽🤟🏾."

The singer went on to reveal that her recent ankle injury (presumable what landed her in the hospital this time around) happened when she was "running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star. Turns out it’s not until the 21st," she writes. "Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

All jokes aside, the mom of two has gone through it this year, beginning in March when both she and her 3-year-old son Jameson contracted COVID-19. She first announced their diagnoses on Instagram in early April and then revealed on Instagram Live that Jameson seemingly suffered "the worst of it" in regard to his symptoms, feeling ill and feverish for weeks. (ICYMI, Lena Dunham also opened up about the long-term side effects of COVID-19 she's faced.)

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," she wrote in an essay for NBC News in May. "Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next." Thankfully, they've both since recovered from the virus.

Throughout it all, Pink has continued to receive plenty of support, including from her 8 million IG followers and some famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner — both of whom commented on her most recent Instagram post. (Related: Celebrities Are Letting COVID-19 Experts Take Over Their Social Media Accounts to Help Spread Accurate Info)

"Oh babe !! I'm so sorry ... I hope you heal quickly," Witherspoon commented, while Garner wrote: "You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. ♥️ Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X."