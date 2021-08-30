Ashley Graham is bumping right along as she readies to welcome her second child with husband Justin Ervin. The model, who announced in July that she's expecting, has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, regularly posting photos of her growing baby bump on social media. And while some shots have highlighted Graham's impeccable style, her most recent post was simply au naturel.

Graham took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an intimate photograph of herself and her bare baby bump. "Uh oh she's naked again," she captioned the nude shot, which has amassed over 643,000 "likes," and counting, as of Monday. Unsurprisingly, some of Graham's 13.9 million followers commented on the post, with some opening up about how the model is an inspiration to them. (Related: How Ashley Graham Learned to Ignore Everyone's Opinions of Her Body)

"Beautiful. I was so ashamed of my body when I was pregnant as a plus size women. You are an inspiration to me," commented one Instagram follower while another shared, "This is my body pregnant too, same stretchies areas and all! Thank you for publicly embracing your beauty. I'm working on it."

A longtime advocate of body positivity, Graham knows how to keep it real on social media. Last month, the 33-year-old model posted a TikTok video of herself dancing in lingerie while lip-synching the self-love mantra, "you look good, don't change." Back in 2016, she also expressed that she wants to show what real bodies look like. "I work out. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in," posted Graham on Instagram in 2017. "And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite... and you shouldn't be either."