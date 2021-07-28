Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The model, who is expecting her second child is here to promote self-love in a new clip.

Ashley Graham, who is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, continued to hold her place at the top of the body positivity podium on Monday with a new TikTok video.

In a video shared with her 1.2 million followers on the platform, Graham is outdoors wearing a black bra and high-waisted underwear. The 33-year-old model lip-synced to a woman reciting, "you look good, don't change," while doing a variety of dances and poses as she repeated the mantra.

Graham's fans clearly appreciated her uplifting message, thanking the expecting star in the comments section for continuing to be a source of inspiration. "This is the message we all needed this morning Ashley! You are glowing babe," wrote one fan while another posted, "your confidence level always inspires me."

Other people were curious about Graham's ensemble, which also included a pair of camouflage clogs from Crocs (Buy It, $55, crocs.com). (If you're more into Graham's lingerie selections, here are 12 wireless bras that are so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing anything.)

Graham previously expressed that she strives to show off what real bodies look like. Back in 2017, the model also took to Instagram to post a powerful message, writing, "I work out. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite... and you shouldn't be either." (Related: How Ashley Graham Learned to Ignore Everyone's Opinions of Her Body)

Graham and Ervin, a photographer, have been married since 2010 and are parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, born in January 2020. (Related: Ashley Graham Says She Felt Like an "Outsider" In the Modeling World)

Ahead of her second pregnancy reveal, Graham appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April and appeared to hint that she and Ervin were hoping to expand their family. When guest Amy Schumer asked guest host Graham if she'd like to have a second child, the model responded, "Working on it currently — like, in this moment, currently working on it."