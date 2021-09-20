The royal couple announced in May that they were expecting.

The newest member of Britain's royal family has arrived!

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a baby girl. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday in a statement that the couple's bundle of joy had arrived over the weekend.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," read the statement posted to Instagram. Although a name has not yet been announced, Buckingham Palace noted that the couple's baby girl "weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Beatrice, 33, who wed Mapelli Mozzi, 38, last summer, revealed in May that she was expecting. Mapelli Mozzi also has a young son, Christopher Woolf, from a previous relationship.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl is now Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild. Earlier this year, Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, a son named August Phillip Hawke. Over the summer, Beatrice's cousin, Prince Harry, also announced the arrival of his second child with wife Meghan Markle, daughter Lilibet Diana.