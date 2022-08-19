News and Trends Celebrity News Rebel Wilson's Latest Post Will Make You Want to Try Axe Throwing The actress shared a photo of herself trying out the activity in a recent Instagram post. By Arielle Tschinkel Arielle Tschinkel Website Arielle Tschinkel (she/her), has more than six years of experience as a full-time freelance contributor to digital and print outlets including Shape.com, Women's Health, RealSimple.com, Apartment Therapy, Scary Mommy, HelloGiggles, Insider, and many more. Her stories cover a variety of topics including, health, wellness, home design, and pop culture. She regularly interviews health experts and A-list celebrities alike to create engaging, informative stories, and she tackles every subject with care and sensitivity, striving for inclusivity in language and in reporting. Arielle is from Ossining, New York, and is a graduate of New York University with a B.A. degree in journalism and sociology. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Rebel Wilson is all about having fun while staying active. From tire flipping to surfing and using a giant vodka bottle as a dumbbell, there's seemingly nothing she won't try. Wilson's most recent venture will no doubt inspire anyone who's looking to let go of a little rage during their leisure time. The 42-year-old actress shared two Instagram photos from a recent trip to Iceland, writing in her caption that she was "training hard." While she didn't elaborate on what, exactly, she's training for, Wilson wields an axe and faces a wooden target in the second photo. And if you've never considered adding axe throwing into your schedule, you'll probably want to take a cue from the Pitch Perfect alum pronto. Rebel Wilson Shared a Relatable Message About Gaining Weight On Vacation In the past several years, axe-throwing bars have been popping up everywhere, where guests can rent lanes and enjoy drinks and snacks while they throw an axe at a target. And while the thought of drinking and wielding an axe might sound questionable, devotees of the activity consider it a fun way to blow off some steam with pals. Today's version of axe throwing first popped up in Toronto in 2006, when bartender Matt Wilson began throwing an axe at a tree stump in his backyard with friends for fun, according to the Backyard Axe Throwing League (BATL). The game caught on, developed into a full-fledged sport, and inspired various axe-throwing venues around the world, according to the BATL. 4 Outdoor Hobbies to Pick Up for a Healthy Dose of Fresh Air And while any leisure activity can be a great way to decompress, there's undoubtedly something extra satisfying about (safely!) throwing an axe toward a target. Of course, it's also fun to try something new, as Wilson can clearly attest to. Snagging that bullseye surely feels gratifying, so the actress is probably onto something with this one. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit