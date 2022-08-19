Rebel Wilson is all about having fun while staying active. From tire flipping to surfing and using a giant vodka bottle as a dumbbell, there's seemingly nothing she won't try. Wilson's most recent venture will no doubt inspire anyone who's looking to let go of a little rage during their leisure time.

The 42-year-old actress shared two Instagram photos from a recent trip to Iceland, writing in her caption that she was "training hard." While she didn't elaborate on what, exactly, she's training for, Wilson wields an axe and faces a wooden target in the second photo. And if you've never considered adding axe throwing into your schedule, you'll probably want to take a cue from the Pitch Perfect alum pronto.

In the past several years, axe-throwing bars have been popping up everywhere, where guests can rent lanes and enjoy drinks and snacks while they throw an axe at a target. And while the thought of drinking and wielding an axe might sound questionable, devotees of the activity consider it a fun way to blow off some steam with pals.

Today's version of axe throwing first popped up in Toronto in 2006, when bartender Matt Wilson began throwing an axe at a tree stump in his backyard with friends for fun, according to the Backyard Axe Throwing League (BATL). The game caught on, developed into a full-fledged sport, and inspired various axe-throwing venues around the world, according to the BATL.

And while any leisure activity can be a great way to decompress, there's undoubtedly something extra satisfying about (safely!) throwing an axe toward a target. Of course, it's also fun to try something new, as Wilson can clearly attest to. Snagging that bullseye surely feels gratifying, so the actress is probably onto something with this one.