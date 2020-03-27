Image zoom Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

If you started 2020 with new fitness goals that now seem to be thwarted by the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rebel Wilson can relate.

Refresher: Back in January, Wilson shared on Instagram that she was calling 2020 her "year of health." She "put on the athleisure," as she wrote, and began posting snippets of her intense gym sessions, crushing workouts like battle rope slams, TRX training, and resistance band abs exercises (sometimes to the tune of "Work Bitch" by Britney Spears—a forever-staple on any proper workout playlist.)

But now that social distancing is likely to be the norm for the foreseeable future, the Pitch Perfect star shared in a new Instagram post that she's missing her usual fitness routine (same). She posted a throwback photo of herself walking past a stunningly beautiful mountainside backdrop. "When the borders re-open and we can travel to our favorite places—I can't wait to go back to @vivamayraltaussee in Austria and continue my health journey!" Wilson captioned the post. VIVAMAYR Altaussee is a luxury holistic medical retreat center that offers several different kinds of wellness treatments, including everything from massages to oxygen therapy.

"I would walk around this lake every day there (which coincidentally is also where they filmed the James Bond movie Spectre)—it's so beautiful and as we're all realizing right now: health is so important," continued Wilson. (Related: This Is Where Rebel Wilson Goes to Chill Out and Feel Amazing)

While a trip to a luxurious resort sounds like a post-quarantine fantasy, Wilson makes a solid point about keeping your health front and center during this time—in whatever form that takes for you.

If fitness is your self-care, thankfully there's no shortage of free online workout classes from top studios and trainers that you can do right from the comfort of your home. Plus, some trainers are showing how you can use household items as workout equipment. (Need a more chill way to relax? Museums and libraries are offering free, printable coloring sheets to help you de-stress.)

But if you're itching for some fresh air like Wilson (hard same), you can absolutely lace up your sneakers and go for a walk or run outside during the pandemic (as long as you're keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those around you).

Getting regular exercise—whether you're experimenting with at-home workouts or enjoying the fresh air—is great for your mental and physical health, especially amid something as stressful as this pandemic.

Bottom line: Your health journey doesn't have to stop just because you're stuck at home. No matter what that journey looks like, as Wilson has said: "It's about being kind to yourself and loving yourself."