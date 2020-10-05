Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I’ve loved myself and thought I was 💣 at all sizes. But am proud to have gotten healthier this year and treating myself better 💕"

In a series of Instagram posts from a recent night out in Monaco, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo in which she's giving the camera some serious side eye while popping the collar on her Badgley Mischka gown. While her caption was focused on her glam ~deets~, one fan commented about the star's recent slimdown: "You look amazing but you have always been beautiful...your size doesn't change that...❤️❤️" Wilson's response? "Thanks hun, yeah I’ve loved myself and thought I was 💣 at all sizes. But am proud to have gotten healthier this year and treating myself better 💕" (Related: This Woman Perfectly Explained the Difference Between Self-Love and Body Positivity)

Of course, Wilson doesn't owe anyone an explanation for why she might be prioritizing her health, but it's clear that she's all about adopting an overall healthier lifestyle while having fun with fitness these days. And though she's open about meeting her "weight loss goals," she's also quick to remind followers that it's all about balance.

Case in point? Another post in which she's eating dessert in the same bright pink gown. "Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)," she wrote in the caption. (Related: Rebel Wilson Is More Motivated Than Ever As She Gets Closer to Her Weight Loss Goal)

And regardless of how transparent she's being in posts about adopting a healthy, balanced lifestyle, their interaction in the comments brings up another important point: You can't assume anything about someone's mental or physical health — or their feelings of self-acceptance — just from what they post on social media (or, frankly, ever). By commenting, the follower assumed that Wilson was doing all this in the pursuit of self-love when, actually, (as Wilson responded) she's loved herself all along. And while the follower's sentiment was well-meaning, it's a good reminder that it's truly never your place to comment on another person's body.

If she didn't wiggle her way into your heart after mermaid-dancing on the big screen, odds are Wilson's really won you over now. She's clearly all about embracing self-love through all stages of a wellness journey — and that's essential (although, not always easy), considering weight loss doesn't always lead to body confidence or self-acceptance anyway.