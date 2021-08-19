In a post shared Wednesday on Instagram, Wilson is seen posing with tennis great Novak Djokovic prior to her "year of health" journey in 2020. "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!" began Wilson. "I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time."

Wilson, who has been open about her "emotional eating" struggles in the past, added how she "didn't think highly" of herself at the time and "wasn't valuing [herself] how [she] should have." "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active," wrote Wilson of Wednesday's throwback photo, which was taken at a charity tennis event in 2014. "Despite being in so much pain. I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved." (Related: The Wellness Rituals Rebel Wilson Onto from Her "Year of Health")

Wilson then offered words of encouragement "to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating." "I feel you. I know what it's like," she continued on Instagram. "But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active!"

In response to the post, Wilson received an outpouring of love on Instagram from fans. "You're definitely my inspiration thanks girl," commented one follower, while another told Wilson, "This is brilliant thank you for sharing this, sometimes it's good for us to see what you have achieved so we remember we can too."