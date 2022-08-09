Renée Zellweger Isn't Here for Society's Fixation On Youth

Renée Zellweger has no problem with getting older. In fact, the 53-year-old actress said she "loved" turning 50 in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, sharing her perspective on aging and society's fixation on youth.

Turning 50 "felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense," she told the publication. "[It's] the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself," she added. "Like, good luck all you suckers out there because you've got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I've earned my power and voice."

Her unique outlook on aging is enough to make you look forward to getting older, and that seems to be the point the actress wanted to get across. "As long as we buy into the whole idea that society is obsessed with youth, then we perpetuate it," she continued. "So, go get your hair done or your skin fixed or have that day at the spa or whatever it is that makes you feel great. But let who you are and what you contribute and how you represent yourself at that age lead," she added.

This isn't the first time Zellweger has shared her thoughts on aging. "It's a privilege," she told InStyle after her 50th birthday. "I'd rather celebrate each phase of my life and be present in it than mourn something that's passed," she said at the time. "It's not aging. It's growing! It's acquisition of the most valuable things: experience and knowledge and grace and insight."

The Bridget Jones's Diary star also shared her opinions about the problem with the beauty industry, specifically when it comes to anti-aging advertisements and products, during her interview with The Sunday Times. "All those ads telling us we don't need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage they want to sell us? I'm like, 'What, you're saying I'm not valuable any more because I'm 53?' Is that what you're saying?" she asked.

Rather than fixating on outdated beauty standards, it's all about being authentic, according to Zellweger. "To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically, and to me that's not beautiful at all," she told The Sunday Times. Cheers to that! (Next up: Sarah Jessica Parker Shared Some Thoughts On Aging and Her Much-Talked-About Gray Hair)