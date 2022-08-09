News and Trends Celebrity News Renée Zellweger Isn't Here for Society's Fixation On Youth The 53-year-old actress shared her unique perspective on aging in a recent interview. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is a news editor at Shape.com. She was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years.She has written and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she has interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities She has also created candid reviews after conducting hands-on product research.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine, where she covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Renée Zellweger has no problem with getting older. In fact, the 53-year-old actress said she "loved" turning 50 in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, sharing her perspective on aging and society's fixation on youth. Turning 50 "felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense," she told the publication. "[It's] the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself," she added. "Like, good luck all you suckers out there because you've got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I've earned my power and voice." Jane Fonda On the Importance of Staying Strong as You Age Her unique outlook on aging is enough to make you look forward to getting older, and that seems to be the point the actress wanted to get across. "As long as we buy into the whole idea that society is obsessed with youth, then we perpetuate it," she continued. "So, go get your hair done or your skin fixed or have that day at the spa or whatever it is that makes you feel great. But let who you are and what you contribute and how you represent yourself at that age lead," she added. This isn't the first time Zellweger has shared her thoughts on aging. "It's a privilege," she told InStyle after her 50th birthday. "I'd rather celebrate each phase of my life and be present in it than mourn something that's passed," she said at the time. "It's not aging. It's growing! It's acquisition of the most valuable things: experience and knowledge and grace and insight." Cameron Diaz Reflected On Aging and Listening to Her Body The Bridget Jones's Diary star also shared her opinions about the problem with the beauty industry, specifically when it comes to anti-aging advertisements and products, during her interview with The Sunday Times. "All those ads telling us we don't need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage they want to sell us? I'm like, 'What, you're saying I'm not valuable any more because I'm 53?' Is that what you're saying?" she asked. Rather than fixating on outdated beauty standards, it's all about being authentic, according to Zellweger. "To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically, and to me that's not beautiful at all," she told The Sunday Times. Cheers to that! (Next up: Sarah Jessica Parker Shared Some Thoughts On Aging and Her Much-Talked-About Gray Hair) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit