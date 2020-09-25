On September 18, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer. But it's clear that her legacy will live on for a long, long time.

Today, the late justice was honored at the United States Capitol. With the memorial, the trailblazer broke two more barriers: becoming the first woman and first Jewish American person to lie in state (have their body placed in a state building) in the U.S. Capitol.

A clip from one moment during the memorial is making the rounds online. While paying his respects, Ginsburg's longtime trainer, Bryant Johnson made an unconventional choice. Positioned in front of her casket, he dropped to the floor and performed three push-ups.

It's a moving watch, especially if you're familiar with Ginsburg's history with her trainer. While she's best known for her history of advocating for women's rights, RBG also had a reputation for her talents at the gym. She began working with Johnson in 1999 after finishing chemotherapy for colon cancer, and she worked out with him all the way up until April of this year, despite subsequent cancer diagnoses. Johnson would lead Ginsburg through twice-weekly full-body cardio and strength sessions. (See: Feminist Icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Legend In the Courtroom — and the Gym)

Judging by reactions on Twitter, a lot of people are touched by how Bryant chose to show respect to Ginsburg.

In 2019, Ginsburg explained why she continued exercising while battling cancer. "I found each time that when I'm active, I'm much better than if I'm just lying about and feeling sorry for myself," she said at an event hosted by Moment Magazine. (Related: 10 Strong, Powerful Women to Inspire Your Inner Badass)

Over the years, Bryant has confirmed that Ginsburg was a badass in the gym, just like she was in the courtroom. "I always tell people, 'If you think she's tough on the bench, you should see her at the gym,'" he once told The Guardian. "She's tough as nails."