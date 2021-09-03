Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And there are a few ways that you too can mimic the Eternals star's birthday style.

Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday in style.

The actress brought her signature glow to Instagram on Thursday, when she marked her special day with a stunning snapshot. "Happy 55th birthday to me. Looking forward to new adventures #grateful," shared Hayek with her 18.6 million followers.

Hayek's gorgeous Instagram post didn't go unnoticed Thursday, with both celebs and fans sending birthday wishes to the Virgo beauty. "Happy birthday talented, sweet, beautiful Salma," wrote Vogue U.K. editor-in-chief Edward Enniful, while Camila Alves, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, shared, "Happy Birthday. Sending love, health, happiness and light!" Jason Momoa also posted four heart emojis in the comments.

This isn't the first time Hayek has marked another trip around the sun by showing off her fun fashions. Just last year she sported a plunging yellow swimsuit and a full skirt on Instagram. "I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift!" she wrote in September 2020.

When it comes to turning another year older, Hayek said on Red Table Talk in June that aging is a beautiful thing.

"We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are," she said. "We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man. We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it's almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."