The actress, who has a chronic kidney condition, revealed Wednesday on social media that she had received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarah Hyland has long been candid about her health journey, and on Wednesday, the Modern Family alum shared an exciting update with fans: she received her COVID-19 booster shot.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration has only authorized third doses of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, which counts for three percent of the U.S. population. While the coronavirus is a serious threat to all, having a weakened immune system "can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The organization has recognized the immunocompromised as recipients of organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS, those undergoing cancer treatments, as well as folks with inherited diseases that affect the immune system, among others. (Read more: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Immune Deficiencies)

Over the years, Hyland has had two kidney transplants and multiple surgeries related to her kidney dysplasia. This condition, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, is when "the internal structures of one or both of a fetus' kidneys do not develop normally in the womb." Kidney dysplasia can also affect one or both kidneys.

Hyland initially received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March and celebrated the occasion on Instagram. "The luck of the Irish prevailed and HALLELUJAH! I AM FINALLY VACCINATED!!!!!" she posted at the time. "As a person with comorbidities and on immunosuppressants for life, I am so grateful to receive this vaccine."

As of Thursday, over 180 million Americans — or 54 percent of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated, according to recent CDC data. Vaccine advisers from the FDA are set to meet on Friday to discuss whether or not most citizens should start receiving COVID-19 boosters, according to CNN.