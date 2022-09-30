Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About How Adult Acne Affected Her Mental Health

The actress recently launched her own skin-care line — and now, she's revealing the emotional relationship she has to the way her own skin has changed throughout the years.

September 30, 2022
Scarlett Johansson knows from her own experience that adult acne isn't merely annoying — it can really affect a person's self-image.

When the Black Widow star was getting her foothold in Hollywood, she was dealing with breakouts and all the insecurities that come with them. It's a struggle she still remembers today.

"I still look back at photos of me on the red carpet in my twenties, and I'm like, 'I remember that pimple,'" Johansson tells People. "It was terrible. I would cover my acne before I even got in the makeup chair [while filming movies] just so that I didn't feel so exposed. It really does affect how you feel about yourself and you just want to scrub it away."

Johansson admits that she has tried "every kind of acne peel and mask and resurfacing polish" — but that approach backfired. Eventually, the actress decided that what her skin needed was a pared-down routine made of simple products.

And so she's created the type of products that her skin craves. The Outset, a line co-created by Johansson and beauty veteran Kate Foster, is composed of a tiny range of "consciously clean" products formulated without harsh actives or common allergens. The line is meant to simplify your skin-care routine into an everyday three-step solution."I feel confident about our products — they're just so reliable," says Johansson in the People interview. "The transparency of what's in the line and what it's doing sets it apart. We call it the white tee shirt of skincare because it pairs well with other stuff."

Johansson is aware that she's not the first celebrity to launch a skin-care line — and that the general public may be skeptical about the quality of The Outset's products. But Johansson's line is all about a minimalistic approach, which sets it apart, according to the actress.

Like so many people, when Johansson feels great in her own skin, the rest falls into place seamlessly. And now, as the world begins to recover from the effects of Covid, she's taking full advantage of that.

"We've all been in COVID for such a long time, and then like now reemerging. I've started wearing lipstick again, which is so exciting," Johansson tells People. "If my skin looks good, I feel like all I need is lipstick and I'm good to go."

