It seems Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost will soon be expanding their family. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to Page Six.

Jost apparently shared the exciting news over the weekend in Connecticut, where he was performing during a stand-up set. "We're having a baby, it's exciting," said the Saturday Night Live star, Page Six reported Tuesday. This will be Jost's first child and Johansson's second as she shares 6-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

Jost, 39, who currently co-hosts "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, was first linked to Johansson, 36, in May 2017. The pair announced their engagement two years later.

Rumors of a potential pregnancy have been swirling all summer. Johansson, the star of Marvel's latest blockbuster, Black Widow, was absent from several events promoting the film, according to Page Six. For the virtual interviews Johansson did participate in, she was filmed from the shoulders up. (ICYMI, here's how Johansson's trainer got the actress in superhero shape for Black Widow.)

Johansson recently opened up about motherhood during a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, revealing her daughter Rose likes to "shadow" her. "I'm sure in a few years she's not going to want anything to do with me," said the actress. "So I should soak it all up."

Johansson joked during her interview with Clarkson that Rose has also tried to crash her time in the bathroom. "There's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose, you've gotta give me a minute.' Everybody needs their time," said Johansson. "But she means well, and I'd rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me."