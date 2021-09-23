Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn became a mom in May when she and husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together. But as the Netflix star recently recalled, she and her baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, narrowly survived labor.

In a recent interview with the British TV series, This Morning, Quinn, explained that the traumatic experience — which also included an emergency c-section — has made her appreciate every moment life has to offer. "I was flatlining, my baby was flatlining," shared Quinn. "We both didn't almost make it. So, it's one of those things that... I just learned to be so grateful for life and for everything."

Quinn, whom Selling Sunset viewers know as a no-nonsense real estate agent, also explained how the harrowing experience made her feel more "vulnerable." "I realized time is so precious. I'm 33 years old, I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would have a near-death experience," said Quinn on This Morning. "In the new season [of Selling Sunset], you're going to see me tell my story and be vulnerable for once. And I never did that, I was always afraid, I always wanted to be strong for people. But you know, it was genuine and authentic for me to tell my story and I'm so glad I did." (Read more: Serena Williams Just Opened Up About the Frightening Complications She Faced After Giving Birth)

Quinn added that she no longer "worries about the little things anymore," and is instead focused on her family. "I never thought I could love anyone more than myself but then I had a baby and I was like, ah!" she quipped of son Christian on This Morning. "He's just the light of my life... Everything that I do for him, I want to be a good mother, a good person, and a good role model so, it's changed me for the better."

This isn't the first time Quinn has spoken out about giving birth. In an Instagram post from July, Quinn said "relieving the trauma on Selling Sunset about [her] birth experience was one of the most difficult things" she's ever done. "I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive," she shared on Instagram, revealing her son had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.