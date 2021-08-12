Christina Applegate has received an outpouring of support from fans on social media since revealing this week that she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Among the heartfelt messages that Applegate received, a touching note from her Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair, who has multiple sclerosis herself.

Applegate, 49, had originally announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis Monday on Twitter. In a tweet shared with her one million followers, the actress wrote: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it." Hours after Applegate's post went live, Blair took to Twitter to publicly respond.

"Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," tweeted Blair, 49, on Tuesday. Applegate, who is a mom to daughter Sadie, 10, later replied: "Love you sister. Our kids are so weird." (Related: Selma Blair's Son Helped Her Shave Her Head Amid MS Battle)

Blair, who is a mom to 10-year-old son Arthur, announced in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At the time, the Legally Blonde star posted an emotional message to Instagram to share the news. "I have #multiplesclerosis," wrote Blair. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it." Blair added in her 2018 post that she has "probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least."

Since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Blair has continued to open up about her health journey on social media. In 2019, she posted what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with multiple sclerosis and received accolades on Instagram from her famous followers, including Kris Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross. (Related: Selma Blair Says Her Eyelashes Are Falling Out As a Result of MS)

Multiple sclerosis, which is commonly known as MS, is a chronic neurological disease that can disrupt the communication between the brain and other parts of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Currently, there are more than 2.3 million people worldwide who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, according to the organization, while almost one million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis in the U.S.

Signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis vary from person to person depending on the amount of nerve damage and what nerves have been affected, according to the Mayo Clinic. That being said, some common symptoms include blurred vision, slurred speech, and difficulty with coordination, among others. Although there is currently no cure for multiple sclerosis, treatment for the disease can focus on slowing the progression of the disorder and managing symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.