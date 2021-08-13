The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, is the subject of an upcoming Discovery+ film, Introducing, Selma Blair.

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS, or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new documentary.

This week, a trailer for the upcoming Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, premiered online ahead of the film's fall release. Described as a "deeply intimate and powerful feature on @SelmaBlair in her journey of acceptance and resilience through her fight with Multiple Sclerosis," according to Discovery+, Introducing, Selma Blair will hit theaters on October 15 and will stream on the network beginning October 21.

Moments of the trailer feature Blair using a cane to steady herself while walking, as well as emotional moments from the hospital. "I was told to make plans for dying," said Blair in a voiceover of the two-minute clip. "Not because I have MS, because I'm fighting MS."

The documentary also features Blair discussing chemotherapy treatment and a stem cell transplant, a procedure the actress had in 2019, according to People. "A stem cell transplant is the thing that's going to help me, if anything will," said Blair in the trailer. (Related: Selma Blair Wears this Good Luck Charm for 'Protection' and 'Comfort')

Blair, who is a mom to 10-year-old son Arthur, first opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on Instagram in 2018. At the time, the actress shared: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it." Blair added that she believes she's had multiple "for 15 years at least."

A chronic neurological disease, multiple sclerosis can disrupt the communication between the brain and other parts of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. There are more than 2.3 million people globally who have been diagnosed with MS, according to the organization, while nearly one million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis in the U.S.

Signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis vary from person to person depending on the amount of nerve damage and what nerves have been affected, according to the Mayo Clinic. That said, some symptoms can include slurred speech, difficulty with coordination, and blurred vision, among others. And while there's no cure currently for the condition, treatments for the disease can focus on slowing the progression of it, and managing symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.