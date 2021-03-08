Serena Williams Says She's "So Proud" of Meghan Markle's Bravery In Her Oprah Interview

In the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah, viewers around the world took to social media to share their reactions to the shocking, heartbreaking revelations from the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One such reaction came from Markle's longtime pal, Serena Williams, who commended Markle's strength and bravery in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion," Williams began in her post. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

In case you missed her interview with Oprah, Markle got candid about struggling with her mental health during her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry's first child, Archie — a time when she was facing intense scrutiny from the British press. In fact, the former Duchess admitted that she struggled with suicidal thoughts during that time and received little to no support from the royal family in getting help. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry," Markle told Oprah. "But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore." (Related: Free Mental Health Services That Offer Affordable and Accessible Support)

Continuing in her tribute to Markle, Williams said she can relate to some of the cruelty Markle faced at the hands of the UK media. "I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote.

The 39-year-old tennis star then encouraged a call to action, writing, "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal." (Related: How Racism Can Affect Your Mental Health)